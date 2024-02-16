Construction Drone Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Construction Drone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Construction Drone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 It will grow to $12.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Construction Drone Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the construction drone market size is predicted to reach $12.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.
The growth in the construction drone market is due to rapid urbanization. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction drone market share . Major players in the construction drone market include Rheinmetall Canada Inc., Autodesk Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Altus Intelligence Inc., Parrot SA.
Construction Drone Market Segments
1. By Type: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Wing Drone
2. By Component: Solution, Services
3. By Application: Surveying, Inspection, Security And Surveillance, Disaster Recovery, Filming And Photography, Other Applications
4. By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
5. By Geography: The global construction drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Construction drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that are used for tracking and monitoring the progress of a construction site. The use of drones in construction is a real flying industry.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Construction Drone Market Characteristics
3. Construction Drone Market Trends And Strategies
4. Construction Drone Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Construction Drone Market Size And Growth
......
27. Construction Drone Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Construction Drone Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
