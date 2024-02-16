Global Commodity Plastics Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commodity Plastics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the commodity plastics market size is predicted to reach $682.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the commodity plastics market is due to the growing production of plastic. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest commodity plastics market share . Major players in the commodity plastics market include China Petrochemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ENI SpA, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd., BASF SE.

Commodity Plastics Market Segments

1. By Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Poly (Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA)

2. By Plastic Type: Reusable, Recyclable

3. By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Electronics, Textiles, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Other End Use Industry

4. By Geography: The global commodity plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Commodity plastics refer to complete product families comprised of a single polymer. These commodity plastics are inexpensive and do not possess any exceptional mechanical properties. These are used for various types of single-use applications such as disposable plates, medical trays, photographic and magnetic tape, clothing, disposable cups, reusable bags, and seeding trays.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Commodity Plastics Market Characteristics

3. Commodity Plastics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Commodity Plastics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Commodity Plastics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Commodity Plastics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Commodity Plastics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

