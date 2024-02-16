Suzahdi Jackets Will Showcase TWD Style Rick Grimes Jackets With Tomgrimescosplay At Pensacon Comiccon 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rick Grimes Cosplayer anticipates Pensacon 2024 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi made-to-order, classic and cosplay leather jacket , vest and coat service announces its participation as veteran vendor Pensacon ComicCon February 23 - 25, 2024 in Pensacola, Florida, 8 years in a row. One of its most popular cosplayer celebrity friends and customers TomGrimesCosplay (social media AKA Thomas Roberts) will join Suzahdi. He will exhibit cosplay leather creations such as Rick Grimes' famous brown suede leather jacket, Wolverine's indomitable, powerful, tiger-orange striped biker jacket and "The Boys" Butcher style black leather trench coat.The Suzahdi team, along with Thomas Roberts (well-known as a stellar Rick Grimes cosplayer ), will fly into Atlanta Airport on February 16 from Japan, Florida and United Kingdom, to spend a few days with CosplayCraziness couple John and Cara, owners of DangThatsCrazySenoia rare comic, TV and movie fashions, props, and other collectibles, and also MickGrimes and Notorious Negan, both popular "The Walking Dead" Rick Grimes and Negan cosplayers. They will visit TWD landmarks in Senoia and such to film their iconic versions of the popular TV show's scenes and stills to share with their combined hundreds of thousands of social media followers.At Pensacon ComicCon 2024 in Pensacola, Florida, TomGrimesCosplay, a Rick Grimes Cosplayer) will meet with and hang out with TWD cast members such as Seth Gilliam (who plays the much-respected Friar Gabriel Stokes) and Chandler Riggs (who plays a beloved son of Rick Grimes' character), and also Laz Alonzo of The Boys, Ron Perlman of Hellboy and dozens more celebrities."Our Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi cosplay leather service will showcase trendy costume jackets, vests and jackets in the style of Dean Winchester of 'Supernatural,' Wonder Woman, 'Once Upon a Time' Emma Swan, 'Spider Man 2' Miles Morales 'Star Trek' Captain Kirk and Captain Picard, 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' CRM Michonne and Rick Grimes, 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' Allan Quatermain, BatMan, 'Cyberpunk 2077' Samurai online game, 'Cyberpunk Edgerunners' David Martinez, Silicon Valley Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and more," Suzanne Bowen, an Elegant Group Inc and Suzahdi service co-founder shares.She adds, "We are excited to share in the natural comraderie among all Pensacon participants: the cosplayer-savvy attendees, volunteers, staff, artists and of course, all the other vendors. Our booth will be a fun selfie area with lots of cosplay leather jackets, vests and coats to try on and not to forget, a mirror! And speaking of vendors, we are looking forward to connect up with Toynk, Bard's Tower, Zenescope Entertainment, Marcy Moon Art, Southern Geek; Rick Heinz, author of 'The Seventh Age' series and dozens of other."Pensacon ComicCon, Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi cosplay leather jacket handcrafting service will exhibit, is scheduled February 23 - 25, 2024 at the Pensacola Bay Center in downtown Pensacola, Florida, home of the world's whitest beaches.

