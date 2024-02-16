One Light Medical Announces Revolutionary Transition With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unveiling the future of personal injury diagnostics with Dr. Josh Nelson and the VMA at One Light Medical on Feb 20th

AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One Light Medical, a leading provider of chiropractic and diagnostic services, is thrilled to announce a significant transformation of its clinic into a state-of-the-art Personal Injury Diagnostic Center. This groundbreaking transition will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for February 20th, 2024, at 2 pm CST, at the clinic's premises.At the heart of this transformation is the introduction of the Vertebral Motion Analyzer (VMA®), a revolutionary piece of diagnostic equipment that stands poised to change the landscape of personal injury diagnostics. The VMA® is designed to help patients suffering from undiagnosed pain following personal injury accidents to receive accurate diagnoses, focusing on conditions such as Ligament Laxity and AOMSI (Alteration of Motion Segment Integrity).Dr. Josh Nelson, DC, the visionary behind One Light Medical, has been at the forefront of chiropractic care and patient-centric diagnostics for years. With the integration of the VMA® technology, Dr. Nelson aims to elevate the clinic's services, providing unparalleled accuracy in the diagnosis and treatment planning for patients dealing with the aftermath of personal injuries."The introduction of the Vertebral Motion Analyzer to our clinic is a game-changer for patients who have been navigating the complex journey of recovery from personal injury accidents," said Dr. Nelson. "This technology allows us to pinpoint the exact causes of their pain, many of which, like Ligament Laxity or AOMSI, have previously been challenging to diagnose. Our goal is to offer hope and definitive treatment paths to those who have felt lost in their search for relief."The ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 20th will not only celebrate the clinic's innovative direction but also offer the community an opportunity to learn more about how the VMA® technology and Dr. Nelson's expertise can benefit patients suffering from persistent, undiagnosed pain. Attendees will have the chance to tour the facility, meet the staff, and witness firsthand the capabilities of the Vertebral Motion Analyzer.One Light Medical's commitment to incorporating cutting-edge technologies like the VMA® underscores its dedication to providing the highest standard of care to its patients. This advancement is expected to significantly impact the field of personal injury diagnostics, offering a new level of precision in identifying and treating conditions that have long been difficult to diagnose.The clinic invites patients, healthcare professionals, and members of the community to join in the celebration and to learn more about the future of personal injury diagnostics. The event promises to be a milestone in the clinic's history and a step forward in the journey towards better health outcomes for patients affected by personal injuries."We are excited to unveil this transformation and to demonstrate how the VMA®, combined with our clinic's expertise, can make a real difference in the lives of our patients," Dr. Nelson added. "We believe that everyone deserves access to accurate diagnoses and effective treatments, and we are committed to making that a reality for our community."For more information about the ribbon-cutting ceremony or to learn more about One Light Medical and the services it offers, please contact One Light Medical at (806) 322-0747.About One Light MedicalOne Light Medical is a premier chiropractic and personal injury diagnostic clinic located in Amarillo, TX. Led by Dr. Josh Nelson, DC, the clinic is dedicated to providing advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions for patients suffering from a wide range of conditions. With a focus on innovation, accuracy, and patient care, One Light Medical is setting new standards in the field of personal injury diagnostics.

