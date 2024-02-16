Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scaffold Product For Fascia Board Work (TRO-978)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I'm involved with many new home builds and am very familiar with the struggles encountered with framers when installing fascia boards," said an inventor, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the QUICK SCAFFOLD. My design would enable fascia board work to be performed in a very stable, focused, and confident manner."

The invention provides optimum framer support when installing fascia boards on new construction homes. In doing so, it can be easily adjusted to meet a framer's specific needs. As a result, it increases safety and stability and it would greatly reduce the potential for a mishap and unexpected fall from an elevated position. The invention features a lightweight, corrosion resistant design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for construction workers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-978, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

