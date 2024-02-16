Insulin Syringes Market To Reach $2,401.51 Million By 2030, At CAGR Of 4.4% | Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Ltd,..

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insulin syringes market was valued at $1,561.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,401.51 million by 2030, CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An insulin syringe aids in delivering insulin to diabetic patients in required doses. The insulin syringes consist of three parts-a needles, a barrel, and a plunger, and is available in various sizes. The needle is usually thin and short and covered with a special material such as silicone in order to allow it to slide through the skin causing minimal pain. Barrel is the chamber that holds the insulin. It is marked with calibrations designed to show the units of insulin being injected. The plunger is the narrow rod that slides up and down the length of the barrel. it serves to either draw the insulin into the barrel or release the insulin from the barrel through the needle. Further, the size of the insulin syringes market is selected based on the desired dosage of insulin to be administered to diabetic patients.

The insulin syringes market size is studied on the basis of syringe size, disease type end user and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of syringe size, it is bifurcated into 3/10 cc Syringe (0), 1/ 2 cc Syringe (0) and 1cc syringe (1ml). On the basis of disease type, it is bifurcated into type -1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. By end user, it is bifurcated into hospital, homecare setting, and nursing homes. by region the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

📚 Download Sample Copy of Report:

On the basis of syringe size, 3c/10 cc syringes(0) segment holds the largest share in market in 2020. The growth of the segment is attributable to the factors such as increase in use of 3/10cc syringes (0) due to rise in the prevalence of Type 1diabetes across the world are the key factor anticipating the growth of market.

On the basis of disease type, type 2 diabetes segment holds the largest share in market in 2020. The growth of the segment is attributable to the factors such as rise in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles surge in prevalence of type diabetes across the world are the key factor anticipating the growth of market.

Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-options

On the basis of end user, hospital & clinics segment holds the largest share in market in 2020 The growth of the segment is attributable to the factors such as rise in geriatric population and large patients pool and surge in prevalence type 2 diabetes across the world, which require the administration of insulin with the help of insulin syringes are the key factor anticipating the growth of market.

🔘 Key Findings Of The Study

✔️ On the basis of syringe size, the 3/10cc syringe segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

✔️ On the basis of end user, the hospital & clinics industries segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

✔️ Region wise, North America is held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

✔️ Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the insulin syringes market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA

🎯 Enquire Before Buying :

🔘 Key Market Players:

▪️ Novo Nordisk A/S

▪️ Biocon Ltd Abbott Laboratories

▪️ Terumo Corporation

▪️ Cardinal Health Inc

▪️ Beckton and Dickinson Company

▪️ Eli Lilly and Company

▪️ Nipro Medical Corporation

▪️ Medline Industries and Hindustan syringe and medical device Ltd

🔘 About Us :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

🔘 Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1–800–792–5285

UK: +44–845–528–1300

Hong Kong: +852–301–84916

India (Pune): +91–20–66346060

Fax: +1–800–792–5285

...

Web:



Allied Market Research Blog:



Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn