Directional Drilling Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Directional Drilling Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the directional drilling services market size is predicted to reach $21.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the directional drilling services market is due to an increase in the production of oil and gas from unconventional reserves. North America region is expected to hold the largest directional drilling services market share. Major players in the directional drilling services market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Cathedral Energy Services Limited, Crescent Directional Drilling LP, Halliburton Company.

Directional Drilling Services Market Segments

. By Services: Logging-while-Drilling (LWD), Rotary Steerable System (RSS), Measurement While Drilling (MWD) and Survey, Drag Analysis, Well Bore Positioning, Other Services

. By Well Type: Horizontal, Multilateral, Extended Reach

. By Application: Onshore, Offshore

. By Geography: The global directional drilling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Directional drilling service refers to the process of managing a wellbore's direction and deviation to a predetermined subsurface target or location. The directional drilling services are used to precisely locate the reservoir's most lucrative zone. Irrespective of the reservoir environment, the best-integrated suite of directional drilling services reduces construction costs and increases output in several important ways.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Directional Drilling Services Market Characteristics

3. Directional Drilling Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Directional Drilling Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Directional Drilling Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Directional Drilling Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Directional Drilling Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

