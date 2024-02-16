Global Digital Utility Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Utility Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Digital Utility Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the digital utility market size is predicted to reach $406.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The growth in the digital utility market is due to the growing number of distributed and renewable power generation projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital utility market share. Major players in the digital utility market include Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Digital Utility Market Segments

. By Deployment: On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud

. By Network: Generation, Transmission And Distribution, Retail

. By Technology: Hardware, Integrated Solutions

. By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Communication Services, Manufacturing And Natural Resources, Aerospace And Defense, Transportation And Logistics, Government And Utilities, Other End-Users

. By Geography: The global digital utility market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Digital utility refers to solutions that are spatially enabled and highly configurable, built from a combination of real-world, project-tested services and leveraged software. Digitization has long been at the heart of the strategy of large utilities and has contributed to organizational transformation and reinvention. The digital utility sector improves customer interactions, enables uninterrupted operation, ensures quick resolution of defects, ensures timely compliance with maintenance activities, and increases productivity.

Read More On The Digital Utility Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Utility Market Characteristics

3. Digital Utility Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Utility Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Utility Market Size And Growth

......

27. Digital Utility Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Utility Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2024



Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2024



Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Single-board computers (SBCs) Market Report