Nitish To Decide If He Will Stay With BJP Or Go To RJD, Says Samrat Choudhary After Lalu's 'Door Is Open' Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) After Lalu Prasad Yadav hinted that the door of RJD is open for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the decision to be part of BJP or RJD is upto Nitish Kumar.

“It's up to Nitish Kumar to decide whether he wants to stay with the BJP or RJD. Lalu Prasad Yadav cannot decide on his behalf. The Chief Minister has sent out a clear cut message among the public and Lalu Prasad Yadav knows the reality of it,” Choudhary said.

When asked about Tejashwi Yadav accompanying Rahul Gandhi in a jeep, he said that both of them have been involved in corruption.

“One has looted Bihar and another looted the entire country that is why they are together,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

On Nitish Kumar's working hours, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Nitish Kumar works for 18 hours a day and has developed the state.

“He is committed to do the same in future as well,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

