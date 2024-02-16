Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Eating Wings (TRO-804)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to consume chicken wings, thighs, or drumsticks without mess," said an inventor, from St.

Catharines, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the GRABBER. My design can be used at home, in restaurants and during a picnic or barbecue."

The invention provides an improved means of consuming chicken wings, drumsticks, or thighs. In doing so, it helps prevent greasy hands and fingers. As a result, it reduces messes and it increases sanitation. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and people who enjoy eating chicken wings.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

