Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Cleaning Pool Skimmer Baskets (PHO-4018)

"I wanted to create a handheld tool to provide a more convenient means of removing leaves, twigs, grass clippings, bugs/insects, rodents, and other debris from a pool skimmer basket," said an inventor, from Glendale,

Ariz., "so I invented the POOL SHRAKE. My design would scoop material for safe and easy removal of the debris without using hands."

The invention provides an effective way to remove debris from a skimmer basket in a swimming pool. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove debris with the hands or traditional tools. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pool owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

