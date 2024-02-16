Automotive Chassis Market Is Expected To Attain USD 332 Billion By 2030, With A 12.10% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Chassis Market

Automotive Chassis Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Chassis Type, By Vehicle Type, By Electric Vehicle Type, By Region And Global Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive Chassis Market size was assessed at USD 134.5 billion in 2022, with a projected expansion to USD 332 billion by 2030. Anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030, A significant driving force stems from the growing need for chassis components that are both lightweight and durable, aiming to improve fuel efficiency and overall performance.According to SNS Insider, the increasing prevalence of interconnected automobiles is shaping the incorporation of sophisticated chassis control systems to enhance safety and handling.To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report:Key Companies:. Schaeffler Technologies. Hyundai Motor. Aisin Seiki. Mahna International. Continental Ag. Tower International. CIE Automotive. REE automotive. Benteler International AGMarket Scope:The industry's momentum extends beyond conventional automotive sectors, encompassing the dynamic electric vehicle domain. This shift demands specialized chassis designs capable of accommodating distinct powertrain configurations. Additionally, the worldwide commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction propels advancements in chassis materials and designs, aligning with stringent environmental benchmarks. As burgeoning markets, notably in the Asia-Pacific region, exhibit an increasing interest in automobiles, the Automotive Chassis Market is poised for substantial growth and technological progress in the foreseeable future.Opportunity Analysis:In the midst of a revolutionary transition within the automotive sector, characterized by the shift toward electrification and autonomous driving, the chassis market emerges as a pivotal player in this transformative landscape. The rising need for materials that are both lightweight and fuel-efficient, combined with an escalating focus on safety and performance, creates a notable opening for manufacturers to explore advanced chassis technologies. Furthermore, the upswing in the adoption of electric vehicles has prompted a revaluation of chassis design, with a specific focus on achieving optimal battery positioning and weight distribution.Segmentation Analysis:As automotive companies explore cutting-edge materials and design approaches, the foundational chassis assumes a crucial role in influencing the trajectory of vehicular dynamics and safety benchmarks in the Automotive Chassis Market.By Chassis Type. Backbone Chassis. Ladder Chassis. Modular Chassis. OthersBy Vehicle Type. Passenger Car. Commercial CarBy Electric Vehicle Type. BEV. Hybrid Electric. Plug In HybridRegional Analysis:As the automotive sector undergoes a significant transformation, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region stands out as a pivotal contributor. This prominence is fuelled by the expanding middle class, rapid urbanization, and a strong interest in advanced automotive technologies. A closer examination of the Automotive Chassis Market in APAC reveals a dynamic landscape marked by a strong demand for chassis systems that are both lightweight and durable. Manufacturers in the region are dedicated to improving fuel efficiency and meeting stringent emission standards. Moreover, the APAC market is distinguished by its diverse array of participants, ranging from established industry giants to nimble startups. This diversity fosters a competitive atmosphere that propels ongoing innovation within the sector.Key Takeaways:. The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, including intelligent sensors and dynamic suspension systems, represents a significant transformation towards intelligent chassis solutions that can adeptly respond to various driving scenarios. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles has prompted a reassessment of chassis architectures to cater to the distinctive features of electric powertrains.. Collaborative efforts and alliances between automotive manufacturers and technology entities have become crucial, facilitating synergies to meet the changing requirements of safety and connectivity.Make An Enquiry:Recent Industry Developments:Bosch, a prominent innovator in automotive technology, revealed its state-of-the-art active suspension system, transforming the driving experience by delivering impeccable handling and comfort.Continental AG, a key industry player, introduced a cutting-edge lightweight chassis technology that markedly improves fuel efficiency while maintaining robust structural integrity.Magna International garnered attention with its inventive modular chassis platform, presenting automakers with a flexible and economical solution for diverse vehicle models.Table of Content:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.2.1 Introduction4.2.2 Impact on major economies4.2.2.1 US4.2.2.2 Canada4.2.2.3 Germany4.2.2.4 France4.2.2.5 United Kingdom4.2.2.6 China4.2.2.7 Japan4.2.2.8 South Korea4.2.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Automotive Chassis Market, By Chassis Type8.1 75 Miles8.2 75-100 Miles8.3 More Than 100 Miles9. Automotive Chassis Market, By Vehicle Type9.1 Lead Acid9.2 Lithium-Ion Acid9.3 Nickel metal hydride10. Automotive Chassis Market, By Electric Vehicle Type10.1 Below 2410.2 24-4810.3 48-6010.4 Above 6011. Regional AnalysisRead More...!Buy This Exclusive Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram