Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Smart Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the smart agriculture market size is predicted to reach $25.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The growth in the smart agriculture market is due to rising pressure on the food supply system due to the rapidly growing population. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart agriculture market share. Major players in the smart agriculture market include Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

Smart Agriculture Market Segments

.By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Farm Size: Small, Medium, Large

.By Application: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global smart agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Smart agriculture is a modern method of doing agricultural activities that uses the Internet of Things (IoT), robots, artificial intelligence, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies to boost farm output. It is a creative strategy for minimizing human work and maximizing the utilization of resources.

Read More On The Smart Agriculture Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Smart Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Agriculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Agriculture Market Size And Growth

......

27. Smart Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Smart Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2024



Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2024



Digital Agriculture Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

(26) Safeguarding Agriculture: The Crop Reinsurance Market - YouTube