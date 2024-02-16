Global Depth Filtration Industry Research Report 2024-2030 - Shifting Industrial Paradigms In Bioprocessing Spur Innovation In Depth Filtration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depth Filtration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
Global Depth Filtration Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cellulose segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$495 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and Biotechnology Industries Activated Carbon's Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19 Depth Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) An Introduction to Depth Filtration Global Market Prospects & Outlook Analysis by Media Type Regional Analysis World Depth Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions World Depth Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration Process Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth Filtration Products Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques Finds Use in Cell Harvesting Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation in Depth Filtration Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in Gene Therapies
