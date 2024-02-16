Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modular Curtain Rod System (FJK-365)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new curtain rod system that can be customized to fit across angled windows, curved bay windows, conventional straight-edged windows, sliding glass doors, beds and even canopies," said an inventor, from Fort Pierce, Fla., "so I invented the CREATE A ROD. My design eliminates the need to have custom curtain rods fabricated for unique windows."

The patent-pending invention provides a modular curtain rod system that can be adapted to any type of window, sliding door, etc. In doing so, it allows the rod to easily conform to the shape of any window. As a result, it could save time, effort and money. It also could enhance the décor within a room with its wide array of color options. The invention features a customizable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, hotels, etc.



The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-365, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp