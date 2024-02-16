Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile Mop For Cleaning Hard-To-Reach Areas (TPL-359)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a versatile mop for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, such as under furniture and appliances," said an inventor, from Albertville, Minn., "so I invented the VERSATILE MOP. My design would slide freely to remove dust, dirt, and debris with minimal effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective mop for cleaning hard-to-reach areas of a home. In doing so, it allows the handle to slide freely during use. As a result, it increases flexibility and control. It also eliminates the need to bend, kneel, stoop or strain. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to maneuver and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TPL-359, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp