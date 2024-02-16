Mid And High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market Worth $5.2 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America hosts several prominent companies, including Trimble, Inc., Hemisphere GNSS, Inc., Javad GNSS Inc., and Geneq, Inc. The region is marked by diverse industries, including oil and gas and construction, where mid and high-precision GPS receivers find applications. Furthermore, the market in the region is experiencing growth propelled by an increasing demand for GPS receivers in precision farming applications, such as auto-steering, yield monitoring, and field mapping. Additionally, adopting autonomous systems across industries like construction, mining, and agriculture is another significant factor contributing to market expansion in North America.
Key players
The mid and high-level precision GPS receiver companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon (Japan), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (US), Javad GNSS (US), Geneq (Canada), South Surveying & Mapping Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Septentrio (Belgium), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Comnav Technology Ltd. (China) are some of the key players in the mid and high-level precision GPS receiver market.
