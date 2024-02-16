Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Tier 2 Subordinated Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer ISK subordinated bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 29 February at 15:00.

The aim is to offer for sale two series of subordinated bonds, a non-indexed and an inflation-linked. The bonds have fixed interest rate payable annually.

The bonds will count towards Tier 2 capital, with a tenor of 11 years with an issuer call option after six years and on each subsequent interest payment date thereafter (11NC6).

Further information regarding the offering process will be published on Tuesday 27 February. Expected settlement date is 7 March 2023.

The offering is not intended for retail investors.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .