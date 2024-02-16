Attorney R. Reagan Sahadi Elected As A Fellow Of The Texas Bar Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reagan Sahadi is a tenacious, hardworking personal injury attorney.

R. Reagan Sahadi, a top-rated Texas personal injury attorney, has been elected as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R. Reagan Sahadi , a top-rated Texas personal injury attorney, has been elected as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.Sahadi was selected due to his outstanding professional achievements and demonstrated commitment to improving the justice system throughout the state of Texas. Election marks distinction and recognition of Sahadi's contributions to the legal profession.Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Each year, one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys are invited to become Fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees. Membership has grown from an initial 225 Charter Members in 1965 to more than 10,000 Fellows throughout Texas today.The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country. Founded in 1965 by lawyers determined to assist the public and improve the profession of law, the Texas Bar Foundation has maintained its mission of using the financial contributions of its members to build a strong justice system for all Texans. To date, the Texas Bar Foundation has distributed more than $21 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services.About Sahadi Legal GroupThe Sahadi Legal Group provides individualized attention with aggressive representation to help victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve. Reagan Sahadi is the lead attorney and the firm offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis.The Sahadi Legal Group is based in Corpus Christi, Texas and has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.Since 2009, Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients.About Reagan SahadiReagan Sahadi is a tenacious, hardworking personal injury attorney who represents clients in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases throughout Texas and the nation. Reagan Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs.He received his bachelor's in business administration from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2001. He then attended the University of Houston Law Center, graduating in 2005. Reagan returned home to Corpus Christi, Texas and began his law practice.Reagan Sahadi has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, including a $124 Million judgment against a negligent bus company in El Paso, Texas. Reagan is married to Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, M.D., and has three beautiful children. He enjoys family time, sports, working on his ranch, and fishing.

Reagan Sahadi

Sahadi Legal Group

+1 361-760-3300

email us here