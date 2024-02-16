Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting School Girl In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 16 (IANS) Goa Police on Friday arrested one person for sexually assaulting a school girl in the north district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the mobile phone used by the accused for sending the obscene messages to the victim girl has been seized by the police.

“The accused person has been arrested and is presently in police custody. Wagon R Car used in the commission of the crime has also been seized by the police,” he said.

He said that the accused person has destroyed the evidence from his mobile.

An FIR under sections 363, 354, 376, 201 IPC and 8 (2) of Goa Children's Act, Section 4,8,12 of POCSO Act and Section 67 of Information Technology Act has been registered.

