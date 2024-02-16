CPL's Michelle Trott Named President Of The American Institute Of Architects Academy Of Architecture For Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Academy of Architecture

for Health (AAH) has

appointed CPL's Michelle Trott , AIA, NCARB, ACHA, vice president, to the role of 2024 board president. Trott will preside over more than 9,000 volunteer members to advance the practice of architecture while upholding the AAH values of diversity, inclusion, and sustainability.

CPL , a full-service architectural and engineering design firm, has more than 30 years of healthcare expertise and leadership. Trott leads CPL's northeast regional healthcare practice, and manages some of the firm's most high-profile clients, such as UPMC, Rochester Regional Health and Westchester Medical Center.

"With a passion for creating spaces that heal, Michelle is well known for her expertise in programming and planning for multi-phased renovation projects that provide access to quality health care for members of the community," said Todd Liebert , Chief Executive Officer, CPL. "We are excited to support Michelle as she also shares her passion and expertise with her colleagues through her role with the American Institute of Architects Academy of Architecture for Health."

The AAH is an AIA knowledge community for members of – and those touched by – the health care architectural profession. The organization provides a platform for architects to share their knowledge and competencies, while supporting research through the Academy.



"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead our talented group of members into another year of education and networking opportunities, with a keen focus on our membership, our committees and dedication to the future of this community promoting healthcare design," said Trott.

Trott has been involved with the AAH for more than 5 years and has held various roles on the board and to support programming. A champion for sustainability, she has spent three years as code chair and a board candidate.

