BAE Systems Completes Acquisition Of Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace becomes new Space & Mission Systems business of BAE Systems, Inc.
LONDON and FALLS CHURCH, Va. and BROOMFIELD, Colo.
, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has now successfully completed the acquisition of Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation. This acquisition adds market-leading space, science and defense capabilities to the company's portfolio of products and services through a new business called Space & Mission Systems.
This marks a significant milestone for the BAE Systems business, adding more than 5,200 U.S. employees who share a culture of mission-focused innovation and operational excellence.
Ball Aerospace becomes new Space & Mission Systems business of BAE Systems, Inc.
Citigroup and Bank of America served as BAE Systems' financial advisors and KPMG served as accounting advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as transaction counsel, and Covington & Burling LLP served as CFIUS counsel for the transaction.
