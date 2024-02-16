Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Canopy-Style Shelter (CSK-494)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and automatic way to erect and collapse a tent canopy for outdoor events and activities," said an inventor, from

Gaston, S.C., "so I invented the BARR NONE TENT SYSTEMS. My design would greatly simplify the set up and tear down process."

The invention provides a canopy that could be easily erected and collapsed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to expand the unit's frame and adjust its legs to the desired height manually. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for camping and other outdoor gatherings, such as cookouts, barbeques, parties, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

