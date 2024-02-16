Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Tool For Cake Decorators (SDB-1782)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cake decorator, and I thought there could be an improved way to achieve the perfect alignment of cake discs from top to bottom," said an inventor, from La Mesa, Calif., "so I invented the CAKE PERFECT. My design increases accuracy and it could contribute to a better cake presentation."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to align cake disks. In doing so, it would square and align any size, shape, and type of cake board when making multi-layered cakes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates guesswork and multiple adjustments. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bakers, cake decorators, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

