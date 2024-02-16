Ascent Wealth Strategies Founder Boris Desancic On Wealth Management For High-Profit Business Owners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Wealth Strategies, a wealth management firm with clients across the U.S., announces a pivotal discussion featuring founder Boris Desancic on the "Entrepreneurial Journey" podcast, hosted by Dave Wescott. In a detailed conversation, Desancic delivers key financial strategies for successful business owners navigating uncertain economic landscapes.

Boris Desancic, with his three-decade-strong expertise, emphasizes how high-net-worth individuals and business owners with substantial net profits can leverage economic downturns for growth. "It's about being prepared and strategically positioned to take decisive action when the time is right," Desancic advises.

The session sheds light on the bespoke needs of affluent entrepreneurs and the importance of visionary financial planning. Ascent Wealth Strategies specializes in helping this elite group enhance their financial fortitude through meticulous tax planning, robust asset protection, and strategic legacy building.

