BAB, Inc. Reports Year-Ended 11/30/23 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2023, reporting net income of $467,000, or $0.06 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2023, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,510,000 and net income of $467,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $3,287,000 and net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2022.
Income from operations for fiscal 2023 is $615,000 compared to $608,000 in 2022. The increase in income before interest, other and taxes in fiscal 2023 was $7,000, or 1.2%. The tax provision expense was $183,000 for the year ended November 30, 2023 compared to $176,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022. The tax expense was $7,000 higher in 2023 compared to 2022, primarily because of higher interest income in 2023.
Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2023, were $2,895,000 versus $2,679,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022. Expenses increased $216,000 in 2023 primarily due to a $163,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses, $43,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses, $6,000 in occupancy expense, $7,000 in travel.
BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at .
(TABLE FOLLOWS)
| BAB, INC.
|
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2022
|
|
| % Change
|
| REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Royalty fees from franchised stores
| $
| 1,944,894
|
|
| $
| 1,838,276
|
|
| 5.8
| %
|
| Franchise and area development fee revenue
|
| 26,999
|
|
|
| 53,149
|
|
| -49.2
| %
|
| Licensing fees and other income
|
| 294,062
|
|
|
| 314,342
|
|
| -6.5
| %
|
| Marketing Fund revenue
|
| 1,243,890
|
|
|
| 1,081,320
|
|
| 15.0
| %
|
| Total Revenue
|
| 3,509,845
|
|
|
| 3,287,087
|
|
| 6.8
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Selling, general and administrative
|
| 1,647,375
|
|
|
| 1,593,560
|
|
| 3.4
| %
|
| Depreciation and amortization
|
| 3,807
|
|
|
| 4,440
|
|
| -14.3
| %
|
| Marketing Fund expenses
|
| 1,243,890
|
|
|
| 1,081,320
|
|
| 15.0
| %
|
| Total Operating Expense
|
| 2,895,072
|
|
|
| 2,679,320
|
|
| 8.1
| %
|
| Income before interest, other and taxes
|
| 614,773
|
|
|
| 607,767
|
|
| 1.2
| %
|
| Interest income
|
| 35,548
|
|
|
| 412
|
|
| NM
| *
|
| Income before provision for income taxes
|
| 650,321
|
|
|
| 608,179
|
|
| 6.9
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current tax expense
|
| (155,407
| )
|
|
| (58,601
| )
|
| 165.2
| %
|
| Deferred tax expense
|
| (27,593
| )
|
|
| (117,586
| )
|
| -76.5
| %
|
| Total Tax Provision
|
| (183,000
| )
|
|
| (176,187
| )
|
| 3.9
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net Income
| $
| 467,321
|
|
| $
| 431,992
|
|
| 8.2
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|
| 0.06
|
|
|
| 0.06
|
|
|
|
| Average number of shares outstanding
|
| 7,263,508
|
|
|
| 7,263,508
|
|
|
|
|
* comparison not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Contact:
| BAB, Inc.
|
| Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
|
| Fax: (847) 405-8140
|
|
