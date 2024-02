Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date And Time Of 4Th Quarter And Year End 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 4th Quarter and Year End 2023 results at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EST. The dial-in numbers are as follows:



Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008

Conference Entry Code: 960736

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EST on March 7, 2024, to ... . The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga's earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 33 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at .

Contact:

Samuel D. Bush

(313) 886-7070