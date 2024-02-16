SCU ANNOUNCES 2024 ANNUAL ANOMALOUS AEROSPACE PHENOMENA CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCU conference returns to Huntsville, Alabama, with investigative journalist Ross Coulthart as keynote speaker.

- Rich Hoffman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) released the following announcement:

The SCU is pleased to announce the 2024 annual Anomalous Aerospace Phenomena Conference (AAPC) will return to Huntsville, Alabama, from May 31 – June 2, 2024. The upcoming conference will feature the option of attending in person at the Rocket City Tavern and Conference Center or virtually online.

“Advancing the scientific study of UAP is at the heart of our organization, and our annual conference is part of that mission,” said Executive Board member Rich Hoffman.“This year's gathering is a continuation of our tradition of bringing scientists and academics together to discuss our shared interest in an enigmatic global phenomenon.”

The 2024 AAPC will feature an extraordinary lineup of scientists and academics. Australian investigative journalist, author of In Plain Sight, and five-time winner of the prestigious Walkley Award Ross Coulthart will kick off the conference on Friday, May 31, with a keynote speech.

“SCU could not be more excited to host this conference and explore one of the most perplexing issues facing humanity in a scientific, fact-based way,” said Robert Powell, SCU executive board member.

Ticket sales and additional information about the 2024 AAPC will be available on March 1, 2024.

SCU promotes and encourages the rigorous scientific examination of UAP, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). SCU comprises scientists, engineers, members of the high-tech and defense industries, former military, and other professionals, utilizing scientific principles, methodologies, and practices to advance the study of UAP observed and reported around the globe.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions to SCU are tax-deductible.

