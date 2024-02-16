Global Corporate Training Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Corporate Training Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Corporate Training Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

February 16, 2024

The Business Research Company's “Corporate Training Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the corporate training market size is predicted to reach $485.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the corporate training market is due to during the forecast period, the increasing focus on soft skills. North America region is expected to hold the largest corporate training market share. Major players in the corporate training market include Skillsoft, GP Strategies Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Franklin Covey Co, Adobe Inc., BTS Group AB.

Corporate Training Market Segments

.By Training Programs: Technical Training, Soft Skills Training, Quality Training, Compliance Training, Other Training Programs

.By Training Methods: Virtual, Face-To-Face

.By Industries: Healthcare, Banking And Finance, Manufacturing, IT (Information Technology), Retail, Hospitality, Other Industries

.By Geography: The global corporate training market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Corporate training refers to the process of educating employees through a system of activities that apply various types of learning programs to teach them. Corporate training is used to enhance individuals' job skills and knowledge, allowing them to perform better at work.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Corporate Training Market Characteristics

3. Corporate Training Market Trends And Strategies

4. Corporate Training Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Corporate Training Market Size And Growth

......

27. Corporate Training Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Corporate Training Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

