Good2bsocial Partners With Casted To Elevate Law Firm Podcasting

Good2bSocial announces a powerful new partnership with Casted, the leading podcast and video marketing platform for B2B marketers.

- Guy AlvarezUNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Good2bSocial, the newly acquired digital marketing division of Best Lawyers, is thrilled to announce a powerful new partnership with Casted, the leading podcast and video marketing platform for B2B marketers. This collaboration is set to transform how law firms approach their marketing strategies, offering unparalleled opportunities to amplify their voice and share their unique legal insights through the engaging medium of video podcasting."We are tremendously excited to join forces with Casted," says Guy Alvarez, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Good2bSocial. "This partnership is more than a combination of services; it represents a fundamental shift in how legal professionals can connect with their audience. Our expertise in digital marketing, tailored specifically for the legal sector, complements Casted's robust hosting and analytic capabilities to create an experience that truly resonates with clients and colleagues alike."Casted brings to the table its sophisticated hosting and analytics platform, allowing firms to gain actionable insights into listener behavior and preferences. With these tools, attorneys can fine-tune their content to address the topics and concerns that matter most to their audience.Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO & Co-Founder of Casted, comments on the collaboration, "Video and podcasting provides a unique platform for thought leadership and connection. Our platform is designed to create a premium experience for viewers, and by partnering with Good2bSocial, we're able to extend this opportunity to the legal sector, where the power of expertise can truly shine."With Good2bSocial at the helm of podcast production and strategy, and Casted spearheading the hosting and analytics, law firms are positioned to craft engaging, informative, and influential podcasts that stand out in a crowded market.For more information on how this partnership can benefit your firm, or to schedule a free consultation and demo, contact Good2bSocial today.Contact:For more information about Good2bSocial, visitFor more information about Casted, visit .

