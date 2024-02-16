Man Gets Lifer In Triple Murder Case In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (IANS) A local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to the 52-year-old accused in connection with the sensational triple murder case at Khandagiri in 2014.

The convict, Sneha Shawkshyar Samal, a pharmacist and medical representative, has also been directed to pay Rs 10,000 as fine.

As per the case records, On October 14, 2014 at about 7:30 AM, the convict Sneha reached the residence of one of the deceased, Atulya Chandra Meher, an orthopedic surgeon, with a bouquet and the weapon offence, a knife, concealed in a bag.

Sneha later attacked the caretaker Prasanta Behera and his minor son, Minu Behera, with the sharp weapon. When Meher came downstairs hearing the screams, the convict assaulted him as well with the weapon. The caretaker's wife Runu and Meher's wife Mini also sustained grievous injuries while trying to resist the killer.

The whole incident was also captured in CCTV cameras installed at the residence of Meher. The convict was overpowered by locals who later handed him over to the police.

“The convict had reportedly been holding a grudge against the deceased orthopedic surgeon Meher following a heated argument over the prescription of costly medicines for Sneha's ailing daughter just a fews days before the incident. To take revenge against Meher, Sneha entered into his house and killed Meher, the caretaker and his minor son while seriously injuring the wives of the caretaker and Dr Meher,” said Chandrakanta Das, Additional Public Prosecutor.

The learned judge after examining the statements of 26 witnesses and 64 exhibits, CCTV footage Friday pronounced the judgment holding the accused guilty for the ghastly murder of Meher and others.

