Vietnam Visa From India, Maltese, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Lithuania Citizens

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 16th February 2024, Vietnam launched its e-Visa program in February 2017, streamlining the traditional visa application process. Citizens from 80 different countries, including India, can now apply and obtain an e-Visa online. The Vietnam E-visa, introduced in 2017, is an online visa that allows for a maximum stay of 30 days in Vietnam. Vietnam E-visas are valid for tourism, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activities. Individuals from India should be aware that the eVisa is not appropriate for long-term or permanent stays in Vietnam. All international tourists who plan to spend an extended period of time in Vietnam must apply for a visa at a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. All international airports in Vietnam accept the Vietnam E-visa. At the port of entry, the authorized E-visa must be produced. Once the Vietnam E-visa is granted, visitors must print at least one copy of the Vietnam E-visa to submit at the border in order to secure expedited entrance into the nation with the granted Vietnam Evisa. Eligible Vietnam E-visa countries can apply for an authorized Vietnam electronic travel visa by completing a simple application form.

Requirements For Vietnam Visa



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR LITHUANIAN CITIZENS

Visitors to Vietnam must obtain a visa before leaving, except for residents of countries where visas are not required. Before leaving for Vietnam, check to see if your name is on the list of tourists who require a visa or if you are exempt. Lithuanian citizens may apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. Residents of Lithuania, as well as nationals from 80 other countries, can apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. Lithuanian passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, such as travel, business, employment, and education. Lithuanian people can finish their Vietnam visa applications online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LITHUANIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

