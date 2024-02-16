Turkey Visa From Vietnam, Senegal, Solomon Islands, Mauritius, Indian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY VISA FROM VIETNAM

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 16th February 2024, Vietnamese citizens must obtain a visa to enter the country, as Vietnam is not on the list of visa-free countries. All Vietnamese citizens and residents planning a short visit to Turkey can apply for a visa online. The Turkish government is currently issuing e-visas to citizens of over 100 countries, including Vietnam. The Turkish e-Visa, or electronic visa, is a type of electronic travel authorization introduced by the Turkish government in 2013. Holders of Turkish e-Visas can enter Turkey as tourists or for business/trade. Vietnamese citizens can obtain an e-Tourist Visa, which is a type of Turkish e-Visa. It is valid for 180 days from the date of entry and allows Vietnamese nationals to stay in the country for up to 30 days with a single entry. Travelers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. The visa application form for Turkey is simple. You can apply for a Turkey visa from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet-connected device.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF VIETNAM



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM SOLOMON ISLANDS

Turkey has a rich cultural and historical heritage, as well as breathtaking natural beauty that will astound first-time visitors. Many Solomon Islanders want to visit Turkey in the future to meet the friendly people, admire the breathtaking landscapes and architecture, and ride a hot air balloon over the fairytale-like countryside. Because the Solomon Islands are not on Turkey's list of visa-free countries, residents must obtain a visa to enter the country. The Turkish government first issued the Turkey e-Visa in 2013. This is a travel document that residents of more than 100 countries can obtain online to enter Turkey. The online Turkey visa is valid for 180 days from the date of entry. As a result, travelers can enter Turkey at any time during that period. Visitors from the Solomon Islands can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days and can only enter the nation once. Solomon Island nationals can visit Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or short-term business trips with a Turkey tourist visa. Other types of visas, such as work and student visas, necessitate contacting the Turkey Embassy in Solomon Islands. Citizens of the Solomon Islands can apply for a Turkish visa from the Solomon Islands or from any location with an internet connection.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM SENEGAL

Visitors to Turkey can immerse themselves in history by visiting historic sites, works of art inspired by heroic epics, and other locations. To enter the country, tourists, including Senegalese citizens, must obtain a visa. All Senegalese wishing to enter Turkish territory must first obtain a Turkey visa. Senegal's e-visa applications can now be processed quickly and online. Senegal is one of the countries that can accept Turkish e-visas for both business and pleasure. Citizens of more than a hundred countries can purchase this travel document online to enter Turkey. The online Turkey visa is valid for 180 days following admission. As a result, passengers are free to enter Turkey whenever they want within that time frame. Senegalese citizens can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days with a single entry. Senegalese nationals can visit Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or short-term business trips with a Turkey tourist visa. Other types of visas, such as work and student visas, necessitate contacting the Turkey Embassy in Senegal. Citizens of Senegal can apply for a Turkish visa from Senegal or from any location with an internet connection.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR SENEGAL CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM MAURITIUS

Turkey has long been a popular vacation destination for many people due to its rich culture, architecture, delectable cuisine, breathtaking scenery, and numerous shopping options. As a result, Turkey has become a popular tourist destination among Mauritius residents. The Turkish government currently issues electronic visas to nationals of over 100 countries, including Mauritius. Passport holders from Mauritius no longer need to visit the Turkish embassy. In exchange, you can apply online and receive your e-Visa quickly. In 2013, the Turkish government implemented the Turkey e-Visa, an electronic visa. This is a simple online visa application that can be completed quickly instead of a traditional visa. Residents of Mauritius can apply for a Turkish e-visa for tourism, sightseeing, or business. Mauritius passport holders, as previously indicated, require a visa to enter Turkey. To enter Turkey, Mauritius citizens must get a Turkish visit visa. Mauritius can stay in Turkey on a tourist visa with multiple entries for up to 30 days. The validity of this e-visa is 180 days from the date of entrance. Applicants no longer need to visit local embassies or wait in long queues to apply for a visa to enter Turkey with the e-Visa. Applicants must just complete an application form.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MAURITIUS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

Turkey Visa for Indian Citizens

Indian passport holders frequently visit Turkey. In 2013, the Turkish government implemented an online system that allows Indian citizens to obtain e-Visas without requiring physical documents. This simple process allows any Indian national or resident to apply for a Turkey e-Visa and spend a brief vacation in Turkey. The introduction of the e-Visa system replaced the outdated“sticker visa” method, significantly speeding up the visa application process. Whether for tourism or business, both tourists and business travelers can enter Turkey using the Turkey e-Visa, which is specifically designed for Indian passport holders. To visit this beautiful country, Indian citizens must meet a few basic requirements for a Turkey e-Visa. This e-Visa grants Indian citizens the flexibility of single or multiple entries, and the duration of their stay in Turkey is determined by their nationality, ranging from 30 to 90 days. After obtaining a Turkey e-Visa, which is good for 180 days starting from the date of issuance, citizens of India are allowed to travel to Turkey for up to 30 days. Indian citizens wishing to live, work or study in Turkey must obtain the appropriate visa or permit from a Turkish embassy or consulate. Any Indian national planning to stay in Turkey for more than 30 days for commercial or tourism purpose is required to apply for Long-stay Visa Turkey instead of e-Visa. There are a few simple Turkey e-Visa requirements for Indian citizens that must be met in order to be eligible to travel to this fascinating country. Indian passport holders simply need to complete a quick online application form. This avoids having to make an unnecessary trip to an embassy to deal with the paperwork.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF INDIAN



A Passport valid for a minimum of 60 days beyond the duration of stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.