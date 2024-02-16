(MENAFN- Baystreet) Air Canada

Stocks in Play

2/16/2024 - 9:48 AM EST - SolGold plc : Announced the successful completion of a new Pre-Feasibility Study, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 that supports a Phased Block Cave Mine at its flagship Cascabel Project in Ecuador. Cascabel is 100%-owned through SolGold's Ecuadorian subsidiary Exploraciones Novomining S.A. SolGold plc

