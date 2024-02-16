(MENAFN- Baystreet) French Automaker Renault Raises Dividend By 640%

These High-Yielding Three Stocks Pay Up to 9.77%Is Walt Disney Stock a Buy After Announcing a 50% Dividend Increase?Ford To Issue Special Dividend PaymentMeta Platforms Will Pay a Dividend. Could it Become a Top Income Stock to Own? Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, February 16, 2024

Coca-Cola Raises Dividend By 5.4%

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has announced that it is raising its quarterly dividend payment to shareholders by 5.4%.

The Atlanta-based company said that, going forward, it will pay stockholders a quarterly dividend of $0.485 U.S. per share, up from $0.46 U.S. previously.

The dividend yield on Coca-Cola's stock is now at 3.30% based on the new payout.

This marks 62 consecutive years that Coke has increased its dividend payment, making it one of a select group of companies that have boosted their payouts for 60 years or more.

Coca-Cola is known as a“dividend king,” which is a publicly traded company that has grown its dividend payment for 50 consecutive years or longer.

Coke's archrival PepsiCo (PEP) has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Pepsi's dividend yield currently stands at 3.01%.

The stock of Coca-Cola is flat (up 0.30%) over the last 12 months and trading at $59.40 U.S. per share.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks