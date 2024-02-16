(MENAFN- Baystreet) Nike Cuts 2% Of Global Workforce As Demand Weakens

Gentherm Dips Despite Award

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares were slated to go down Friday. The global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, was named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group 2024 BIG Innovation Award for its ClimateSense® Technology.

ClimateSense is the world's first scalable intelligent automotive microclimate comfort solution that uniquely delivers personalized comfort for each occupant. ClimateSense seamlessly integrates into the existing vehicle architectures, utilizing localized convective and conductive heating and cooling, plus radiative heating to provide optimal comfort while reducing vehicle energy consumption. Published studies show the technology can deliver up to 50 to 69 percent energy savings in cold-weather testing and 34 percent energy savings in hot weather testing, when compared to only using the existing central HVAC system.

“Innovation is an important piece of our company's mission to deliver solutions that make meaningful differences in everyday life by improving health, wellness, comfort and energy efficiency,” said Chief Technology Officer Vishnu Sundaram.“This award is an excellent recognition of ClimateSense and the impact it can deliver through personalized comfort and reduced vehicle energy consumption.”

ClimateSense was also recognized as a winner of the 2023 Reuters D.R.I.V.E Honour in the 'Reducing Emissions' category and named a finalist for the 2023 Automotive News PACE Awards, with winners to be announced April 2024.

THRM lost 18 cents to $50.36.









