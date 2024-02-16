Prestige Auto Spa NJ Now Offers European Oil Changes For Import Automobiles

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Prestige Auto Spa NJ is proud to announce that the business now offers specialty oil changes for European cars using high-grade Motul oil. The European oil change is a new service offered in addition to Prestige Auto Spa NJ's regular oil changes, window tinting, ceramic coating, and car washes.

TOMS RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Prestige Auto Spa NJ is pleased to announce the company's newest service, premium European oil changes using high-grade Motul oil. European manufactured cars require specialty motor oil that domestic vehicles do not need, making car maintenance more difficult for owners of these vehicles. With Prestige Auto Spa NJ now offering oil changes for European cars, residents in and around Toms River, NJ, can now take care of their European-manufactured cars at a location they trust.



Prestige Auto Spa NJ

Prestige Auto Spa NJ front entrance



"We are offering the highest grade oil for European cars, Motul, at Prestige Auto Spa NJ," said operating partner Jeff Kovatch. "All our mechanics are expertly trained and experienced in providing oil changes for European cars, as well as providing light mechanical work. We understand that the community is looking for a local and cost-effective alternative to automotive dealerships for this service, and our team is happy to provide a solution."

European-manufactured vehicles differ from those domestically made and have different performance standards, making routine car care harder to come by. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association recognizes that a European engine is different than an American-built engine in both design and operating conditions, thus requiring a different lubricating standard. By offering oil changes for European cars, Prestige Auto Spa NJ is broadening its availability to local Toms River, NJ, residents.

European vehicles that Prestige Auto Spa NJ can now service with Motul oil changes include:



BMW

Benz

Audi

Porsche

Land/Range Rover

Volvo Volkswagon

For European-manufactured cars, Prestige Auto Spa NJ offers premium Motul engine oil. Universally recognized for over 160 years, Motul provides excellent protection for European engines. Motul oil is also commonly used in European motorsports for high-performance racing.

Prestige Auto Spa NJ is one of the most trusted car wash and auto service businesses in Toms River, NJ. Recently celebrating its second year in business, Prestige Auto Spa NJ offers unlimited monthly car wash memberships as well as additional car care services. Residents in the area are happy to support a locally-owned and operated business over private equity-owned oil and lube franchises that simply care about profits and how many jobs are completed a day. Prestige Auto Spa NJ offers affordable services as well as support for the local job market with careers for those interested in the automotive industry.

Those interested in learning more about Prestige Auto Spa NJ or who are interested in European oil changes in Toms River, NJ, are invited to visit the car wash at 883 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ 08743. Inquiries can be made by calling (732) 929-2914 during business hours.

About Prestige Auto Spa NJ

Prestige Auto Spa NJ opened on October 15, 2021, and is led by operating partners Jeff Kovatch and Sal Branchizio. The car wash specializes in car washes, fast oil changes, detailing, ceramic wrap, tinting, brake caliper painting, fleet accounts, tire rotation, battery replacement, headlight restoration, and more. To learn more about Prestige Auto Spa NJ, call (732) 929-2914.

Contact Information

Jeff kovatch

Operating Partner

[email protected]

+1 (732) 929-2914

SOURCE: Prestige Auto Spa NJ

View the original press release on newswire.