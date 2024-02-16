USALCO Has Completed A Significant Expansion Project To Increase Its Polyaluminum Chloride Capacity At Its Chattanooga Facility In Tennessee

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The successful completion of this project is a significant milestone for the company and a testament to its ongoing commitment to growth and expansion. With the added capacity, USALCO is well-positioned to remain a leader in the industry and continue to meet and exceed the needs of its customers.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or the "Company") has completed an expansion to increase Polyaluminum Chloride capacity in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With this upgrade, the company will be able to increase the availability of its specialty water treatment products for customers throughout the Southeastern United States.

"We are very pleased to announce the completion of this project," said Ken Gayer, Chief Executive Officer of USALCO. "This additional capacity will help USALCO meet growing demand while creating new jobs and contributing to the local economy. USALCO is committed to developing and investing in products and services solutions that improve our customers' operations and economics for water they supply to over one hundred million Americans."

"As water and wastewater treatment become more critical and complex, USALCO is focused on increasing supply for specialty coagulant technologies across our entire network to ensure our customers get the products they need delivered on time and cost-effectively," said Terry Waldo, Chief Commercial Officer of USALCO. "This investment also provides significant sustainability benefits not only through improved product performance in our customers operations but also through streamlined logistics with the attendant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

The successful completion of this project is a significant milestone for the company and a testament to its ongoing commitment to reinvesting in U.S. manufacturing, job creation, and products and services that benefit society. With the added capacity, USALCO is well-positioned to continue to meet and exceed the needs of its customers and stay ahead of the ever-more stringent demands associated with one of our most critical resources - clean water.

