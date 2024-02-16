Chairman Of Caucasus Muslims Board Calls Religious Figures To Make Efforts For Peace In Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), Sheikhulislam
Allahshukur Pashazadeh, said on February 16 at a meeting with
Archbishop Theophylact, temporary head of the Azerbaijan and Baku
Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Pyatigorsk and Cherkes,
that clerics should make efforts to preserve peace and stability in
the Caucasus, Azernews reports.
Sheikhulislam noted that there is a high level of relations
between CMB and the Russian Orthodox Church.
Sheikhulislam emphasised the merits of His Holiness Patriarch
Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in this field. During the 30-year
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, A.Pashazade highly appreciated the
mediation mission of the Patriarch and emphasized that as a result
of the steps taken, the problem did not reach the religious
level.
Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade asked the guest to convey
congratulations and greetings to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of
Moscow and All Russia on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of
his election as Patriarch.
According to the CMB Chairman, from the first day on, our
country has been trying to solve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict
in a peaceful way, and the other side also calls for it. Noting
that due to the unity of the state and people of Azerbaijan, the
ancient lands were liberated and the sovereignty of our country was
fully restored, His Holiness Sheikhul Islam said that religious
leaders should also make efforts to preserve peace and stability in
the Caucasus.
The acting head of the Azerbaijan and Baku Diocese of the
Russian Orthodox Church, Archbishop Theophylact of Pyatigorsk and
Circassia, said he was pleased to convey the greetings of Patriarch
Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to the SMM chairman. The guest
congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the
February 7 presidential elections and wished success to President
Ilham Aliyev, who took the oath of office.
Theophylact expressed confidence that the head of state will
continue to work tirelessly for the further strengthening of the
Azerbaijani state and the welfare of all nations living here.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107861661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.