Ombudsperson Receives Mexican Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan
Republic, Sabina Aliyeva, received the Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Mexican States to
Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero.
During the meeting, the Ombudsman gave the guest extensive
information about her activities in the field of protection of
human rights and freedoms. The commissioner said that cooperation
with international institutions is of great importance, there are
close cooperation relations with the ombudsman and national human
rights institutions of foreign countries, and memoranda of
understanding have been signed with a number of institutions.
Sabina Aliyeva spoke about the recent amendments to the
Constitutional Law "On Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" and drew attention to the expansion of her
mandate in the field of protecting the rights of persons with
disabilities and children, ensuring the right to equality, and
preventing discrimination.
At the meeting, the importance of promoting and ensuring gender
equality and the protection of women's rights were emphasised, and
positive experiences in this field and opportunities for future
cooperation were exchanged.
Providing information on a number of important international
events hosted by Azerbaijan and achievements, the Ombudsman pointed
out that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 will be held in
Azerbaijan in 2024.
Ambassador Maria Victoria Romero Caballero expressed her
gratitude to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva for her warm reception.
At the meeting, prospects for strengthening cooperation between
the ombudsman institutions of both countries and a number of other
issues of mutual interest were discussed.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107861660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.