Zelensky Says Germany Is Leader In Strengthening Ukrainian Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Germany has already become a leader in strengthening Ukraine's air defenses.

Zelensky said this at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday, February 16, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, we held one-on-one talks with Mr. Chancellor and in the format of delegations. The key issue is the situation at the front, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine. In particular, the Russian occupiers have a critical advantage in artillery and other types of weapons. We are doing our best to ensure our defense under the current international circumstances, and I thank Germany for its support and its understanding. We also discussed the bolstering of our air defenses. Germany has already become a leader of such support," Zelensky said.

He noted that thousands of lives had already been saved from Russian strikes thanks to such support, but the need for protection is greater.

"Today, Mr. Chancellor and I discussed very specific things that can save thousands of lives in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He said life can be protected only in unity, because "Putin will not stop, he can only be stopped together, in cooperation."

As part of his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine