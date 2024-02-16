Military Administration Shows Consequences Of Shelling Of Korabelnyi District Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed the consequences of the Russian military's shelling of residential areas in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson: at night and in the morning, the Russians fired several times at the city from the temporarily occupied left bank.

The video was posted on Facebook by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reported.

"Kherson residents who survived today's enemy shelling began to believe in miracles. They cannot explain the fact that after such hits, damage to houses, fires, there are no injured people," Mrochko wrote.

He said that the Russian army fired several times at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank at night and in the morning. The consequences of Russian attacks on residential areas of the city's Korabelnyi district are shown in the video.

As reported, the Russian army shelled Kherson on the morning of February 16, damaging a medical facility and hitting a house. A fire broke out at the hit site. It was quickly extinguished by firefighters. No civilians were injured in the shelling.