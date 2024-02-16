Georgian Tbilisi To Host Multimodal Transport And Transit Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. RDL
International Group of Companies will organize an international
exhibition and conference "Multimodal Transport and Transit Forum"
on April 23-24 in Tbilisi, the head of RDL Group Roman Dedkov told
Trend .
According to him, the key topics of discussions will be:
- situation on the freight transport market and cargo transit
through the Black Sea region;
- transcontinental and regional routes, loading of transport
corridors, growth prospects;
- trade forecasts in the Black Sea region;
- the role of the Black Sea states in the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR);
- modernization of the infrastructure of the Black Sea countries
(measures on railways, ports);
- co-operation with the EU and the countries of the South
Caucasus;
- development of ports taking into account "green" technological
trends.
According to Dedkov, interest in cargo transit through the Black
and Caspian Seas is growing, and it is important to promptly
respond to such interest to increase cargo transportation.
