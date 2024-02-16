Georgian Tbilisi To Host Multimodal Transport And Transit Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. RDL International Group of Companies will organize an international exhibition and conference "Multimodal Transport and Transit Forum" on April 23-24 in Tbilisi, the head of RDL Group Roman Dedkov told Trend .

According to him, the key topics of discussions will be:

- situation on the freight transport market and cargo transit through the Black Sea region;

- transcontinental and regional routes, loading of transport corridors, growth prospects;

- trade forecasts in the Black Sea region;

- the role of the Black Sea states in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR);

- modernization of the infrastructure of the Black Sea countries (measures on railways, ports);

- co-operation with the EU and the countries of the South Caucasus;

- development of ports taking into account "green" technological trends.

According to Dedkov, interest in cargo transit through the Black and Caspian Seas is growing, and it is important to promptly respond to such interest to increase cargo transportation.

