Azerbaijani Prime Minister Holds Telephone Conversation With Kyrgyz Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov made a phone
call to the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports.
According to information, Zhaparov congratulated Asadov on his
appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During the conversation, the sides expressed satisfaction with
the comprehensive development of a strategic partnership between
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
The sides also discussed prospects of further increasing
Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz mutually beneficial cooperation.
