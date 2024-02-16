               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Israelis Killed In Gunfire Near Ashkelon


2/16/2024 10:04:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Two Israelis were killed and four others injured in a gunfire that ended with the shooter also killed near the city of Ashkelon, in the 1948 occupied territory today.
According to Israeli media reports, a Palestinian from Shuafat camp in East Jerusalem opened fire on a group of Israelis near a bus station before being fatally shot by an Israeli soldier. (pickup previous)
nq



MENAFN16022024000071011013ID1107861645

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search