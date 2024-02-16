Two Israelis Killed In Gunfire Near Ashkelon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Two Israelis were killed and four others injured in a gunfire that ended with the shooter also killed near the city of Ashkelon, in the 1948 occupied territory today.
According to Israeli media reports, a Palestinian from Shuafat camp in East Jerusalem opened fire on a group of Israelis near a bus station before being fatally shot by an Israeli soldier. (pickup previous)
