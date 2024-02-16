Clean/Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For February 22Nd, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean/Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 22nd, 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT:
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“We're looking forward to hosting the Clean & Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference next week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“This event will bring together leading industry companies on a platform where they can share strategies and business insights directly with current and prospective investors.”
February 22 nd
| Eastern
Time (ET)
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| 9:30 AM
| Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd.
| OTCQB: CWGYF | ASX: CCE
| 10:00 AM
| Thermal Energy International Inc.
| OTCQB: TMGEF | TSXV: TMG
| 10:30 AM
| Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
| OTCQB: ROOOF | TSXV: ROOF
| 11:30 AM
| CVW CleanTech Inc.
| OTCQX: CVWFF | TSXV: CVW
| 12:00 PM
| Hypercharge Networks Corp.
| OTCQB: HCNWF | NEO: HC
| TBD
| ReVolve Renewable Power Corp.
| OTCQB: REVVF | TSXV: REVV
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
