3D Graphene Market Growing At Exponential CAGR Of 31.6%, Technology And Trend Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Graphene Market Size

3d graphene market is projected to reach $39.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Graphene Market by Application (Composites, Sensors, Energy storage, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample PDF Brochure:

3D Graphene Industry Growth Statistics:

According to the report, the global 3D graphene industry generated $2.5 million in 2021 and is expected to generate $39.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 31.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Market Players:

⦁Integrated Graphene Ltd.

⦁Ultrananotech Private Limited.

⦁Graphex Group

⦁NANOCHEMAZONE

⦁G6 Materials Corp.

⦁AMERICAN ELEMENTS

⦁ACS Material

⦁Nano Dimension

⦁Lyten, Inc.

⦁CVD Equipment Corporation

The report analyzes these key players in the global 3D graphene market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The rise in the demand for graphene in the electronics sector owing to its excellent electrical mobility and permeability, the surge in the use of graphene in the energy industry, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and the rising consumer demand for electronic products, such as tablets and mobile phones drive the global 3D graphene market. However, the toxic nature of graphene, risks involved in the graphene production, and the high production cost of graphene restrain the market growth. Moreover, the increased usage of 3D graphene in the healthcare sector will present new growth opportunities for the global 3D graphene market in the coming years.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

⦁On the basis of application, the energy storage segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.

⦁On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific segment was the largest revenue contributor, in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

The energy storage segment to grab lion's share during the forecast period

In terms of application, the energy storage segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global 3D graphene industry in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 31.86% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to the properties of 3D graphene like high conductivity, high resistance, and others. The report also discusses composites, sensors, and others segments.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global 3D graphene market and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region would portray the highest CAGR of 31.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the highly developed electronic sector in China and the continuous investments done in the region through the years to advance the electronic sector. The report also analyzes markets in North America, Europe, and LAMEA regions.

For More Details:

More Related Reports:

Graphene Composite Market :

Graphene Nanoplatelets Market :

Graphene Market :

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+18007925285 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn