Naturetec Innovates With Ultrasound In Extract Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rotkreuz, Switzerland – Naturetec (naturetec ) is proud to announce its innovative approach to the extraction of bioactive compounds from a diverse range of botanicals and functional mushrooms through harnessing the power of state-of-the-art ultrasound technology.

At the forefront of a new era in plant and mushroom extract production, Naturetec's pioneering method significantly enhances the extraction process to offer customers ultrasonically extracted essences from powerhouses like Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, adaptogens such as Ashwagandha, Rosewood, Siberian Ginseng, and other plants like Passionflower and Kola Nuts that stand as the epitome of quality and efficacy in the wellness market.

“Our ultrasound extraction method, utilizing high-frequency sound waves, is a revolutionary development in herbal extraction,” said a spokesperson for Naturetec.“This technique delicately releases active compounds from plant cells, maintaining their integrity, a stark contrast to traditional methods involving heat or solvents, which can degrade beneficial compounds.”

With a commitment to sustainability by sourcing pants from sustainable farms and ensuring its supply chain upholds the highest environmental and ethical standards, Naturetec's innovative ultrasound extraction method is an environmentally friendly process that uses less energy, produces minimal waste, is faster, more efficient and guarantees purity and avoids the introduction of any foreign substances.

This approach to providing customers with only the most responsible and effective, high-quality products is highlighted in Naturetec's vision of expanding beyond its current offerings. The company is always exploring new botanicals and mushrooms, each offering unique health benefits, and is driven to incorporate the remarkable plants and mushrooms into daily wellness routines.

Naturetec's passion for advancement is also reflected in its commitment to its ongoing research and development. The company is continuously refining its ultrasound technology and exploring new applications in the health and wellness sector while its R&D team collaborates with scientists and herbal experts to ensure products are at the cutting edge of natural health.

Additionally, Naturetec believes education is key to fostering a more health-conscious society and is dedicated to educating consumers about the benefits of natural health solutions and promoting a shift towards more sustainable and holistic approaches to wellness. The top-rated wellness company's initiatives include community workshops, informative content on social media, and partnerships with wellness advocates.

Naturetec invites individuals who want to experience the difference its ultrasonically extracted plant and mushroom essences can make in their lives and to embrace a future where natural wellness is enhanced by modern science to join its team on a journey towards a healthier, more sustainable world.

More Information

Whether individuals are seeking to boost their health, enhance their wellness routine, or simply explore the benefits of natural extracts, Naturetec's products are designed to meet their needs. Discover the transformative power of Naturetec's ultrasonically extracted essences by visiting the website at and learning more about how to achieve a variety of health goals.

Source:

About Naturetec AG

Contact Naturetec AG

Lettenstrasse 9

Rotkreuz

6343

Switzerland

+41 79 592 01 15

Website: