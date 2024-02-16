(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hypersonic Missile Market Trends

Hypersonic Missiles Market: Navigating the Hypersonic Boom: New Report Forecasts Market Surge Amidst Policy Debates

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Missiles are self-propelled precision-guided ammunition systems and essential part of a country's defense & security. They constitute of four system components, which are targeting or missile guidance system, flight system, engine, and warhead. Missiles are classified as subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic systems depending on the speed at which they travel. Hypersonic missiles travel at speed of Mach 5 (nearly 4000 miles per hour) which is five times the speed of sound.

Key Recent Developments in the Hypersonic Missiles Industry :

Contracts:

.Japan: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries awarded $883 million contract by Japan's MoD for hypersonic cruise missile & glide vehicle development (April 2023).

.US: Raytheon wins $1.2 billion contract for hypersonic weapon development for US Army (October 2023).

.China: Reports suggest China awarded contracts for multiple hypersonic programs, including glide vehicles and boost-glide systems (ongoing).

Product Upgrades/Development:

.US: Lockheed Martin unveils enhanced capabilities for its Hypersonic Air-breathing Missile (HAWK) system, including extended range and maneuverability (December 2023).

.Russia: Development of Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle with improved maneuverability and guidance systems (ongoing).

.France: Development of the ASN4G hypersonic glide vehicle with long-range precision strike capabilities (ongoing).

Acquisitions/Mergers:

.US: Northrop Grumman acquires Orbital ATK, gaining expertise in solid-propellant rocket motors crucial for hypersonic missiles (2018).

.Australia: Hypersonix merges with Gilmour Space Technologies, aiming to develop sovereign hypersonic capabilities (November 2023).

Other Strategies:

.International Collaborations: France and Australia signed agreement to collaborate on hypersonic research and development (2023).

.Focus on miniaturization: Development of smaller, more deployable hypersonic systems for wider applications (ongoing).

.Investments in hypersonic testing facilities: Expansion of test infrastructure to accelerate development and testing (ongoing).

Download Sample Report and Table of Content -

The two types of hypersonic missiles are hypersonic guide vehicles (HGV) and hypersonic cruise missiles. Moreover, HGV consists of two rockets, which helps in guiding the boost glide weapon from upper atmosphere to outer atmosphere, and warhead. After the boost glide weapon reaches hypersonic speed, warhead get detached to hit the target. The missile follows a ballistic trajectory over most of its flight path.

Furthermore, hypersonic cruise missiles are unmanned self-propelled guided vehicle which fly within the earth's atmosphere. In addition, the modern hypersonic missiles are hard to track compared to traditional missiles and added maneuverability at these high speeds that makes them so practical as both offensive and defensive weapons.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic government across the all the major countries have announced lockdown leading to various business shutdowns. This has led to disruption in manufacturing of defense equipment. Moreover, due to economic slowdown and more focus on health budget many countries have reduced their defense budget thus affecting the demand for hypersonic missiles.

Furthermore, due lockdown there was unavailability of raw materials required for manufacturing of hypersonic missiles. In addition, due to social distancing & travelling restriction norms there was unavailability of skilled labor required for production of hypersonic missiles. Defense is an evolving sector which had a slight setback due to the pandemic, but it is expected to recover post pandemic and drive growth of hypersonic missile market .

Top Impacting Factors

.Rise in threat of terrorist attack, advancement in missile technology, and rise in demand for hypersonic missiles is expected to drive growth of the market.

.However, high investment cost and lack of skilled workforce for development of hypersonic missile can hamper growth of the market.

.Moreover, rise in government investment in hypersonic missile technology, rise in R&D for new weapon system, and rise in demand for new technology can act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Market Trends

Rise in government investment in hypersonic missile technology

To ensure proper safety & security government of major countries are investing heavily in military equipment. Major countries are heavily investing in R&D for manufacturing of hypersonic missile. Since, hypersonic missile strengthens the military & defense of country, and it can be very useful during war or terrorist attacks. For instance, in 2019, Lockheed Martin was awarded a $81.5 million contract by U.S.

Air Force to provide solid-fuel rocket motor for hypersonic missile and $347 million contract from U.S, military for hypersonic weapons. Furthermore, in 2021, Lockheed Martin landed a contract of $1.53 billion from Colorado for supplying hypersonic weapons. Thus, government investment in missile technology can act as an opportunity to drive growth of hypersonic missile market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the hypersonic missile market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the hypersonic missile market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the hypersonic missile market growth scenario.

.The report provides detailed hypersonic missile market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the hypersonic missile market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the hypersonic missile market?

.What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

.What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the hypersonic missile market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Report Key Highlighters:

.The hypersonic missiles market studies more than 15 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($ million) for the projected period 2022-2032.

.The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.

.Over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and other comparable materials from major industry participants were reviewed to gain a better understanding of the market.

.The hypersonic missiles market share is moderately fragmented, with several players including includes General Dynamics Corporation, Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, Dynetics Inc., SAAB SA. Key strategies such as contract, product upgrade/development, and other strategies of the players operating in the market are tracked and monitored.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 503-894-6022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn