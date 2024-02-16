New Leaf Detox And Treatment Inc. Announce Medication-Assisted Treatment For Detox And Rehab In Orange County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a leading detox and rehab facility in California, is pleased to announce its new medication-assisted treatment for patients undergoing detox and rehab in Orange County.

With a diverse range of evidence-based drug and alcohol recovery programs as well as behavioral therapy options available at its rehab center, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.'s new medication-assisted treatment is intended to help patients with recovery by lessening the intensity of the more severe withdrawal symptoms, treating any present co-occurring disorders, and reducing the urges to use drugs.

“At New Leaf Recovery in San Juan Capistrano, we use our years of industry experience to ensure the most effective treatment programs are implemented,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.“Our addiction specialists recognize the importance of helping our patients remain actively involved in their recovery during every step of the way.”

The inpatient addiction recovery rehab and detox programs at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. in Orange County offer a structured treatment regimen and are designed to identify the root causes surrounding the habits of abuse and begin treatment for them. The patients reside onsite at the facility during inpatient treatment, where a healthy and substance-free environment can be enjoyed.

During this recovery process, there are a variety of there are a variety of therapeutic and medical care options that are readily available 24-7 to each patient. One of the most effective is medication-assisted treatment, which, along with a comprehensive and personalized treatment program, has been shown in multiple studies to produce the most promising long-term results for patients trying to overcome a range of addictions.

“A drug detox involves withdrawal symptoms that range from mild to severe. The goal of our Orange County & California detox center is to make this process as safe and comfortable as possible to give our patients the best chance at a successful recovery,” furthered the spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

The addiction specialists at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. are ready to take a call to answer any questions and address any concerns prospective patients may have regarding New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its treatment methods.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

